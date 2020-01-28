Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:20 AM
Home Back Page

BCL group calls blockade at CU

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 27: A section of the ruling party student organization, Bangladesh Chhatra League, has again given a call for indefinite blockade at the Chattogram University for alleged beating of two of their activists on Monday.
The boggey based organization, Red Signal (RS) also placed two point demand to the authorities of CU.
Rakibul Hasan, leader of RS announced the indefinite blockade programme at 5 pm on Monday.
According to the agitating group, the leaders and the activists of Sixty Nine group, beat up two workers of RS --M Arman and Imran Ashik on Cafeteria premises at around 2 pm.
Iqbal Hussain Tipu, General Secretary of CU BCL unit is the leader of Sixty Nine group.
Following the incident, the RS activists cut off Hose pipe of City going Shuttle train at Fateyabad Station that led to the stoppage of train movement on the Ctg-CU route. RS group demanded the resignation of BCL CU Unit GS Iqbal Hussain Tipu.
Besides, earlier on January 22 the activists of the so-called boggey based organization, locked in a clash on during the ongoing Annual Sports Competition of CU that had called another indefinite blockade on CU campus. The bloakade was however later relaxed.
Folloowing the clash, the Hathazari Police conducted raids on Shah Amanat Hall and Suhrawardy Hall and arrested 20 activists of both groups, 12 of them belong to CFC and the rest 8 belong to Bijoy Group who were later on released. The boggey-based organizations are; Ekakar boggey, CFC Boggey, Concord group, 69 group, Banglar Group, VX Group, RS group, and Bijoy group.
CFC (Choose Friends With Care) is the supporters of former Mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury and his son Deputy Minister Naufel while the VX (Varsity Express) is the follower of City Mayor AJM Nasiruddin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution
65 platoons BGB to be deployed for city polls
EC should probe Sunday's clash: Quader
New wards to get facilities of modern city, pledges Taposh
Five held over Gopibagh clash remanded
No level playing field in polls, BNP team tells CEC
Two to die for killing child after rape  
BCL group calls blockade at CU


Latest News
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Govt considering abolishment of grouping system in SSC
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft