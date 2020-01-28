BCL group calls blockade at CU





The boggey based organization, Red Signal (RS) also placed two point demand to the authorities of CU.

Rakibul Hasan, leader of RS announced the indefinite blockade programme at 5 pm on Monday.

According to the agitating group, the leaders and the activists of Sixty Nine group, beat up two workers of RS --M Arman and Imran Ashik on Cafeteria premises at around 2 pm.

Iqbal Hussain Tipu, General Secretary of CU BCL unit is the leader of Sixty Nine group.

Following the incident, the RS activists cut off Hose pipe of City going Shuttle train at Fateyabad Station that led to the stoppage of train movement on the Ctg-CU route. RS group demanded the resignation of BCL CU Unit GS Iqbal Hussain Tipu.

Besides, earlier on January 22 the activists of the so-called boggey based organization, locked in a clash on during the ongoing Annual Sports Competition of CU that had called another indefinite blockade on CU campus. The bloakade was however later relaxed.

Folloowing the clash, the Hathazari Police conducted raids on Shah Amanat Hall and Suhrawardy Hall and arrested 20 activists of both groups, 12 of them belong to CFC and the rest 8 belong to Bijoy Group who were later on released. The boggey-based organizations are; Ekakar boggey, CFC Boggey, Concord group, 69 group, Banglar Group, VX Group, RS group, and Bijoy group.

CFC (Choose Friends With Care) is the supporters of former Mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury and his son Deputy Minister Naufel while the VX (Varsity Express) is the follower of City Mayor AJM Nasiruddin.



















