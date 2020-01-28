Ishraque exchanges views with journalist leaders





Ishraque told this to journalists at Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday.

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon and Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and senior BNP leaders accompanied the party's mayoral candidates in the programme.

During his visit to the two major organisations of journalists, he also exchanged views with the journalist leaders.

Expressing his deep concern over holding a free and fair election, Ishraque said only media can play an important role for a free, fair, credible and peaceful election in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

He urged the media to play an active role to ensure voting rights of the Dhaka city dwellers in the polls.

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former media adviser to the Prime Minister, Press Club President Saiful Alam, Vice President Omar Faruk, Treasurer Shyamal Dutta, former general secretary Syed Abdal Ahmed, joint secretaries Shahed Chowdhury and Mainul Alam and former joint secretary Ilias Khan, senior members Abdus Shahid, M Abdullah, and Kader Gani Chowdhury were present the event in the press club.

In his speech, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury urged media to play a neutral role instead of giving politically bias statements in DSCC and DSCC polls.

"The media will play its role in accordance with its responsibility," he said, adding, "The political parties should also ensure safety of media persons while performing their duties."

On that day as part of election campaign, he went to the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) office and made a courtesy call on CPB President Mujahidul Islam Selim.

Welcoming the BNP candidate, Mujahidul Islam Selim said that after the national elections, the polls of DNCC and DSCC are most important for all political parties. Partial control of the capital city can play an important role in the national politics.

He said that election result does not represent the people's verdict now-a-days. This malpractice will kill our democracy in future. It should be stopped to protect the country's democracy. Later, Ishraque went to Khilgaon Jorpukur field and conducted election campaigns.



































BNP-nominated mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain will place his election manifesto today (Tuesday).Ishraque told this to journalists at Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday.BNP Standing Committee Member Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon and Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and senior BNP leaders accompanied the party's mayoral candidates in the programme.During his visit to the two major organisations of journalists, he also exchanged views with the journalist leaders.Expressing his deep concern over holding a free and fair election, Ishraque said only media can play an important role for a free, fair, credible and peaceful election in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).He urged the media to play an active role to ensure voting rights of the Dhaka city dwellers in the polls.The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former media adviser to the Prime Minister, Press Club President Saiful Alam, Vice President Omar Faruk, Treasurer Shyamal Dutta, former general secretary Syed Abdal Ahmed, joint secretaries Shahed Chowdhury and Mainul Alam and former joint secretary Ilias Khan, senior members Abdus Shahid, M Abdullah, and Kader Gani Chowdhury were present the event in the press club.In his speech, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury urged media to play a neutral role instead of giving politically bias statements in DSCC and DSCC polls."The media will play its role in accordance with its responsibility," he said, adding, "The political parties should also ensure safety of media persons while performing their duties."On that day as part of election campaign, he went to the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) office and made a courtesy call on CPB President Mujahidul Islam Selim.Welcoming the BNP candidate, Mujahidul Islam Selim said that after the national elections, the polls of DNCC and DSCC are most important for all political parties. Partial control of the capital city can play an important role in the national politics.He said that election result does not represent the people's verdict now-a-days. This malpractice will kill our democracy in future. It should be stopped to protect the country's democracy. Later, Ishraque went to Khilgaon Jorpukur field and conducted election campaigns.