Operation of ‘Child Daycare Centres’ to get legitimacy





The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the 'Shishu Dibajatna Kendra Ain 2020 (Children Daycare Center Act, 2020) in principle to bring those under a legal framework, particularly ensuring the security of working mothers' children enrolled in such facilities.

The approval was given at the regular cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at secretariat.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists at a briefing that the law was promulgated aiming at providing standard daycare services to the children of working women in safer places.

It was cleared in principle. After getting opinion of the Law Ministry it would be tabled before the cabinet again for its final approval.

The draft act suggested stern punitive actions for failure to provide appropriate security to the minor children in daycare centers. If the centers fail to provide their desired security, they could be fined as high as Tk 10 lakh, the top bureaucrat said.

Anwarul said the government earlier decided to regulate the daycare centers under a law as a larger number of mothers having minor children were now working in public, statuary and private organizations or engaged in businesses.

According to the draft law, the daycare centers could be established by the government itself or by entities with commercial purpose with their own findings.

Such facilities could as well be established with business houses with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to be availed by government offices, statuary and autonomous bodies or non-government entities and individuals, he added.

He said the proposed law did not compel anyone or any organization to set up a daycare center but suggested several punitive measures for failure to maintain the guidelines in establishing and running the canters with necessary facilities.

Anwarul said the law made the registration of daycare centers mandatory and in default the facilities would have to pay a fine of Tk 50,000 and subsequently they would be fined Tk 5,000 for every day until they could furnish registration certificates.

He said if any daycare center hides any information relating to spread contagious diseases in the centre, the authorities concerned will be sentenced for six months and fined an amount as high as Tk 1, 00,000 for their offenses.

Replying to a query, the Cabinet Secretary said after passage of the law, a rule would be formulated to detail the daycare centers service standards including issues related to nutrition, health, security and safety, treatment, entertainment, education and environment management.

But, the law proposed setting up of breast feeding corner in every daycare center and necessary initiatives to take care of the special child such as autistic and especially able children, he said.



































