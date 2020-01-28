Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:20 AM
Home Back Page

Two more public universities get Cabinet nod

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Two more public universities are likely to start its journey in Bogura and Laksmipur district soon as Cabinet has cleared the draft laws for establishing the universities on Monday.
The approvals were given in the regular Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the outcome of the meeting.
The titles of the bills are 'Lakshmipur Science and Technology University Bill, 2020' and 'Bogura Science and Technology University Bill, 2020'.
With the two, the number of public universities in the country stands at 52. Of them, 46 universities are function while the rest got clearance recently.
The Cabinet Secretary said the two draft laws were given clearance in principle. These will be sent to the Law Ministry for its approval. After getting ministry's approval, the draft laws will be placed before the Cabinet again for its final approval.
If the Cabinet clears the draft laws finally, these will be sent to the Parliament for passage, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution
65 platoons BGB to be deployed for city polls
EC should probe Sunday's clash: Quader
New wards to get facilities of modern city, pledges Taposh
Five held over Gopibagh clash remanded
No level playing field in polls, BNP team tells CEC
Two to die for killing child after rape  
BCL group calls blockade at CU


Latest News
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Govt considering abolishment of grouping system in SSC
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft