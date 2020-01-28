Two more public universities get Cabinet nod





The approvals were given in the regular Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the outcome of the meeting.

The titles of the bills are 'Lakshmipur Science and Technology University Bill, 2020' and 'Bogura Science and Technology University Bill, 2020'.

With the two, the number of public universities in the country stands at 52. Of them, 46 universities are function while the rest got clearance recently.

The Cabinet Secretary said the two draft laws were given clearance in principle. These will be sent to the Law Ministry for its approval. After getting ministry's approval, the draft laws will be placed before the Cabinet again for its final approval.

If the Cabinet clears the draft laws finally, these will be sent to the Parliament for passage, he added.



























Two more public universities are likely to start its journey in Bogura and Laksmipur district soon as Cabinet has cleared the draft laws for establishing the universities on Monday.The approvals were given in the regular Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the outcome of the meeting.The titles of the bills are 'Lakshmipur Science and Technology University Bill, 2020' and 'Bogura Science and Technology University Bill, 2020'.With the two, the number of public universities in the country stands at 52. Of them, 46 universities are function while the rest got clearance recently.The Cabinet Secretary said the two draft laws were given clearance in principle. These will be sent to the Law Ministry for its approval. After getting ministry's approval, the draft laws will be placed before the Cabinet again for its final approval.If the Cabinet clears the draft laws finally, these will be sent to the Parliament for passage, he added.