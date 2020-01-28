Video
Grameenphone organises ‘Star Mela’ for customers

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
Culture Desk

Grameenphone, as an approach to show its gratitude to its customer base, organised a festival titled 'Star Mela' on January 24 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), in the city.
The fest was only open for Grameenphone's star customers to enjoy. At the festival, the audience experienced live performance of celebrated singer Fuad along with his band 'Fuad and Friends', magic shows, puppet shows and LED shows while participating in multiple interactive gaming activities.
Apart from these activities, the star customers were able to purchase from stalls of 45 top brands of the country, exclusively for participants of the fest at special discounts.
Sajjad Hasib, Head of Operations at Grameenphone visited all the brand outlets at the event and interacted with the guests. During his interactions,he thanked the customers for their continuous love and support for Grameenphone.
On the occasion, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of Grameenphone, said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the participating brands for partnering with Grameenphone and making this festival a grand success. I sincerely hope that their presence has made the experience of our Star customers enjoyable."
The 'Star Mela' was organised in the capital as a part of a series of fairs which were hosted especially for GP STARs across the country.


