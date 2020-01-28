

Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city

The book was unveiled at a spectacular event held at the Hotel Six Season, Gulshan, in the capital on January 25. The Vice-Chancellor of the Prime Asia University Professor Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Professor Shams Rahman of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia, Iqbal Bahar and others were present at the programme. The guests applauded Hemi Hussain's success and expressed the hope that Hemi Hussain's contribution will play a unique role in the progress of the country.

Hemi Hossain wants to share his success story with his beloved motherland first, so the book was published in Bangladesh before being published internationally. According to Hemi Hussain, a positive mindset and a prop skill set can make you a successful entrepreneur.

"Already I have created about 100 successful entrepreneurs in Bangladesh who no longer work, but rather give jobs. This is my expectation that the country will move forward with the development of youth talent," he said.

































