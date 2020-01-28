Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:20 AM
Home Art & Culture

Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Culture Desk

Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city

Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city

Hemi Hossain, a Bangladeshi-born Australian citizen, is an international life coach, business mentor and a successful entrepreneur. After the success of more than five companies in Australia and Bangladesh, this time, it has taken on the purpose of becoming a digital entrepreneur. In his life, he wrote the story of becoming an employer from an employee named 'Fire Your Boss' to the US e-commerce giant Amazon's bestseller list one day after it was released for pre-order on January 21.
The book was unveiled at a spectacular event held at the Hotel Six Season, Gulshan, in the capital on January 25. The Vice-Chancellor of the Prime Asia University Professor Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Professor Shams Rahman of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia, Iqbal Bahar and others were present at the programme. The guests applauded Hemi Hussain's success and expressed the hope that Hemi Hussain's contribution will play a unique role in the progress of the country.
Hemi Hossain wants to share his success story with his beloved motherland first, so the book was published in Bangladesh before being published internationally. According to Hemi Hussain, a positive mindset and a prop skill set can make you a successful entrepreneur.
"Already I have created about 100 successful entrepreneurs in Bangladesh who no longer work, but rather give jobs. This is my expectation that the country will move forward with the development of youth talent," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Grief over Kobe Bryant’s death overshadows politics at the Grammys
Grameenphone organises ‘Star Mela’ for customers
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Shotting of Ityadi in Tetulia
Johnny Depp jams with Aerosmith as band celebrates 50-year career
Poet Muhammad Samad gets ‘The Prizes 2018: The International Best Poet’ award
Glimpses of contemporary trends


Latest News
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Govt considering abolishment of grouping system in SSC
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft