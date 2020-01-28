Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:20 AM
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

ITV has apologised after Jonathan Ross suggested a singer who died five years ago could be one of the celebrities on The Masked Singer.
After the performance of the celebrity dressed as Daisy on Saturday, Ross guessed that the US singer-songwriter Natalie Cole could be the performer.
But Cole - daughter of Nat King Cole - died in 2015 at the age of 65.
ITV said: "This was a genuine mistake by the panel. We apologise if this caused any upset to viewers."
The channel did not directly address why the comment was not edited out of the pre-recorded episode.
Daisy performed the song Unforgettable, which was released by both Nat King Cole and his daughter.
Piers Morgan was among those to point out the error on Twitter.
The Masked Singer sees stars singing while in disguise in a bid to be crowned the champion. Daisy was unmasked at the end of the show, and was revealed to be US R&B star Kelis.
Explaining why she took part in the show, Kelis said: "People have just been telling me my voice was distinct my whole career, so I thought, well let's see just how distinct it is."
It was recently announced that a second series of the UK version of the show has been commissioned.    -BBC


