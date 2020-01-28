

Shotting of Ityadi in Tetulia

Wherever "Ityadi" goes, it highlights the historical and cultural significance of that area and keeping up with this trend, this episode will emphasise the cultural and historical aspects of Panchagarh through documentary and various other segments. The episode contains a documentary on the only rock museum of the country 'The Rocks Museum.' Apart from that, it also boasts with a documentary on the tea plantation in the flat land of Panchagarh. The show also zooms in on the plight of the mentally challenged people and there is an inspirational documentary on this subject.

The foreign segment highlights 'The Musuem of Illusion' in Barcelona. Tuned by Hanif Sanket and composed by Mehedi, the show features a beautifully chreographed dance number which is participated by hundreds of dance artistes from Panchagarh. The lyric of this dance number is written by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman and sung by Komol, Tanjin Ruma, Shukla, Krishna and Riyad.

Besides regular invited guest segment, Nani-Nati and various other comedy skits promise to provide viewers with ample food for thoughts. Ityadi's art direction is given by Mukimul Anwar Mukim.

The latest installment of 'Ityadi' will go on air on BTV and BTV World on January 31 after the 8pm news. As always, the show is written, planned and hosted by Hanif Sanket.































