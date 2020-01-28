Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:20 AM
Home Art & Culture

Shotting of Ityadi in Tetulia

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Nazmus Saquib

Shotting of Ityadi in Tetulia

Shotting of Ityadi in Tetulia

Over the last couple of years, popular variety show 'Ityadi' has been under the camera at different historic places. The latest episode of the show was shot on 17 January in the historically significant northern most corner of the country--- Panchagarh District's Tetulia. The playground of the Tetulia Govt. Pilot Model High School has a glorious history as the playground was used as a training ground and bunker for the freedom fighters during the Liberation War. A huge stage was set up on this playground for the shooting of this episode of 'Ityadi.'
Wherever "Ityadi" goes, it highlights the historical and cultural significance of that area and keeping up with this trend, this episode will emphasise the cultural and historical aspects of Panchagarh through documentary and various other segments. The episode contains a documentary on the only rock museum of the country 'The Rocks Museum.' Apart from that, it also boasts with a documentary on the tea plantation in the flat land of Panchagarh. The show also zooms in on the plight of the mentally challenged people and there is an inspirational documentary on this subject.
Shotting of Ityadi in Tetulia

Shotting of Ityadi in Tetulia

Sukhi Akhter, from Thakurgaon District, is a student of class nine. Her struggles of life and love for pursuing education despite all odds are showcased through a documentary which the viewers will definitely find heart-warming.
The foreign segment highlights 'The Musuem of Illusion' in Barcelona. Tuned by Hanif Sanket and composed by Mehedi, the show features a beautifully chreographed dance number which is participated by hundreds of dance artistes from Panchagarh. The lyric of this dance number is written by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman and sung by Komol, Tanjin Ruma, Shukla, Krishna and Riyad.
Besides regular invited guest segment, Nani-Nati and various other comedy skits promise to provide viewers with ample food for thoughts. Ityadi's art direction is given by Mukimul Anwar Mukim.
The latest installment of 'Ityadi' will go on air on BTV and BTV World on January 31 after the 8pm news. As always, the show is written, planned and hosted by Hanif Sanket.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Grief over Kobe Bryant’s death overshadows politics at the Grammys
Grameenphone organises ‘Star Mela’ for customers
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Shotting of Ityadi in Tetulia
Johnny Depp jams with Aerosmith as band celebrates 50-year career
Poet Muhammad Samad gets ‘The Prizes 2018: The International Best Poet’ award
Glimpses of contemporary trends


Latest News
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Govt considering abolishment of grouping system in SSC
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft