Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:19 AM
'NONGAR' celebrates 17 years anniversary

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
SUST Correspondent

'Nangar', a musical organization of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), celebrated it's the 17th anniversary in a festive atmosphere. The organization held a rally in front of the university's academic building-E on January 26, 2020. The rally arrives in front of the central library building across the various street of the campus. Later, the guests were invited to cut the cake and celebrate the anniversary.
Abu Heena Pahil, Assistant Professor of English department, Mohammad Javed Kaiser Ibn Rahman, Assistant Professor of Anthropology department, Saifuzzaman Bhuiyan, Assistant Professor of Forestry and Environmental Science department spoke at the occasion. Speakers said that if students were involved in co-curricular activities along with study, they could put themselves ahead of others. So we urge you to work with the co-curricular activities in addition to studying. They also wish for the success of the organization. It is to be noted that, 'Nongar' started his journey on 26th January, 2003.



