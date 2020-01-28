Video
BAUJA gets new committee

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
BAU Correspondent

A 16-member executive committee of Bangladesh Agricultural University Journalists' Association (BAUJA) formed for the year 2020. Md Nabil Tahmid of "daily Ittefaq" and Md Shahriar Amin of "daily Amader Shomoy" were elected as president and general secretary respectively.
The other office-bearers of the committee are Vice-President Abul Bashar Meraz of "daily Kaler Kantho", joint secretary Md Jahid Hasan of "the Daily Sun", organizing secretary Rakibul Hasan of "dailyInqilab", treasurer  Ashikur Rahman of "daily Asian Age", office secretary Habibur Rony of "daily Khola Kagoj", press and publication secretary Rafi Ullah Fuad of "Bartabazar.com", information and technology secretary Atikur Rahman of "Varsityvoice.net", and sports and cultural secretary Taniul Karim Zim of "ajkerpatrika.com".
BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Lutful Hassan, BAU Student Affairs Adviser Prof Dr Md Solaiman Ali Fakir and Proctor Prof Dr Md Azharul Hoque welcomed the new committee.


