

Freshers reception & cultural programme held at IU































Department of Accounting & Information System (AIS) of Islamic University (IU) in kushtia organized a freshers reception & cultural programme at departmental seminar room on January 27, 2020. IU Business faculty dean Prof Arbinda Shaha addressed the function as chief guest while AIS departmental Chairman Prof M Abdus Shaheed Miah was in the chair. Among others, Prof M Mizanoor Rahman , Prof M Abu Sina, Prof Shelina Nasrin, Prof M Zakir Hossain and other teachers were attend at the event. Later, a cultural function performed by the students of AIS.