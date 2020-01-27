Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:41 AM
Home City News

BD closely observing India's internal situation over NRC, CAA: Minister

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said Bangladesh is closely observing India's internal situation over its National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
He made the statement while replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Ashim Kumar Ukil in Parliament.
The minister also said the Bangladesh government will take measures in line with the international and border laws if any tension is created over the NRC and CAA.
 "The debate can be considered part of India's internal politics. We believe the Indian government will give full attention to their mutual trust and understanding with the government and citizens of their neighbouring country (Bangladesh) while taking steps on the basis of its political commitment," he said.
Asaduzzaman said Bangladesh considers NRC as an internal issue of India. "The highest authority of the Indian government has given assurance to the Bangladesh government that the NRC issue won't cast any unwanted impact on Bangladesh," he said.
He said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remained on highest alert to prevent any kind of border-related illegal activities and crimes. "Actions will be taken in line with the international and border laws if any tension is created," he said.
In reply to another query from treasury bench MP AKM Rahmatullah, the minister said the government is implementing three development projects to establish a fire station in each district across the country.




"As per the announcement of the Prime Minister, the government is implementing three development projects for setting up a fire station in each district across the country," he said.
The present government has taken various initiatives to make the Fire Service and Civil Defence a more efficient, developed and modern department, Asaduzzaman said.
He also said the government has already procured modern vehicle pumps and necessary equipment at a cost of Tk 223.38 crore under the Modernisation of Fire Service and Civil Defence project and distributed those to different fire stations.
Now, a total of 414 fire service stations are in operation throughout the country, the minister added.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD closely observing India's internal situation over NRC, CAA: Minister
NSDA provides registration to 12 training providers
Functioning of forensic lab in Rajshahi soon
13 rail stations lie dormant in Cumilla
Language movement veteran Dr Hamid passes away
Ekushey Book Fair to get a new look marking Mujib Borsho
President stresses global efforts to continue dev of climate vulnerable countries
Inclusive dev for achieving SDGs stressed


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft