HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM





The High Court on Sunday turned down a writ petition filed challenging the legality of the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming elections to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).







The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam dismissed the writ citing that it was not pressed. Barrister Dr Md Yeasin Khan, who argued for the Election Commission, said now there is no barrier to the use of EVMs in the city polls scheduled for February 1.







Supreme Court lawyer Eunus Ali Akond filed the writ petition on January 22 where The Cabinet Division, President's Office, law and EC Secretariat secretaries were made defendants.













The writ challenged the "Representation of the People Order (amendment) Ordinance, 2018" which paved the way for the use of EVMs in elections.





The use of EVMs is not obligatory as per Section 26 (A) of the RPO as it was not passed in parliament. It is contradictory to the Section 93 of the constitution, Eunus said in the petition.





UNB/ALM

