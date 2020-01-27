HC moved for cancellation of Tabith’s candidacy





Retired Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik filed the writ petition on Sunday challenging the legality of the candidacy of Tabith Awal.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam may hear the petition today (Monday).

Petitioner Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik filed the writ petition within two days after he lodged a complaint with the EC over the same issue.









On January 23 former Justice Manik handed over a letter to Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam over concealing wealth information in Tabit

Awal's affidavit filed with the returning officer.

Justice Manik alleged that Tabith Awal has violated the country's election law by hiding his wealth information.

