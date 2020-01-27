Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:41 AM
HC moved for cancellation of Tabith’s candidacy

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking an order to cancel the candidacy of BNP nominated mayoral candidate Tabith Awal in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls for allegedly concealing information of his properties in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC).
Retired Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik filed the writ petition on Sunday challenging the legality of the candidacy of Tabith Awal.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam may hear the petition today (Monday).
Petitioner Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik filed the writ petition within two days after he lodged a complaint with the EC over the same issue.




On January 23 former Justice Manik handed over a letter to Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam over concealing wealth information in Tabit
Awal's affidavit filed with the returning officer.
Justice Manik alleged that Tabith Awal has violated the country's election law by hiding his wealth information.
'Tabith Awal is one of the three shareholders of Singapore-based MFM Company with his two siblings. The company is worth US$2 million which is a huge sum of money for any country in the world. But Tabith did not mention it in his affidavit. His nomination must be cancelled,' he told the media.



