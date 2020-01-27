GP seeks SC consent to pay BTRC Tk 579cr in 12 instalments





GP filed the review petition after two months of the Appellate Division order.

Hossain Sadat, director and head of the regulatory affairs at Grameenphone, confirmed this to the media on Sunday.

On November 24 last year the Supreme Court had ordered Grameenphone to give Tk 2,000 crore in three months to BTRC as the government body claimed Tk 12,580 crore in dues.

The apex court said that if GP does not give Tk 2,000 crore in three months it will stay the High Court order that issued injunction on BTRC's move to realize Tk 12,580 crore due.

The top court, however, rejected the settlement and issued the fresh order.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order following a petition filed by BTRC seeking a stay on the HC order on November 24 last year.

On October 24, the SC wanted to know from GP how much of the amount claimed by BTRC it can repay and asked it to come up with the reply within a week.

On November 14, the mobile phone company told the court that it could pay Tk 200 crore of the Tk 12,580 crore dues.

On October 17, the High Court imposed a two-month injunction on realisation of Tk 12,580 crore dues from the mobile phone company. Later, the BTRC moved the Appellate Division against the HC order.

The BTRC claims dues of Tk 12,580 crore in 27 sectors from GP. Having failed to recover the money, BTRC on April 2 sent a notice to GP threatening to revoke its licence.

Later, GP moved a lower court seeking a temporary injunction on the BTRC's notice which was turned down on August 28 last year. Later, it filed an appeal with the High Court.

















