Atique unveils his election pledges





In his election pledges with the slogan of 'Sobai Mile Sobar Dhaka; Shustho, Sochol, Adhunik Dhaka' (All together for all's Dhaka, Healthy, Active and Modern Dhaka) he expressed his hope to build a healthy Dhaka city for its dwellers.

Atiq, also former mayor of the same city, gave assurance of fulfilling the pledges in three phases.

At the initial stage, he would ensure the 'Healthy Dhaka' for all.

In this phase, he emphasized several issues including elimination of mosquitoes by using Integrated Vector Management (IVM) system, establishment of Resource Recovery Facilities (RRF) at Amin Bazar for planned garbage disposal and producing energy in sustainable garbage management system.

He also assured of establishing ward-based open parks and playground with all kinds of facilities, celebrating locality festival in every ward and ensuring facilities for slum dwellers.

He said he would also work to reduce air pollution in development project areas using mist blower, rescue the occupied water reservoirs, establish adequate number of public toilets, and build women friendly Comprehensive Reproductive Health Care Centres and Primary Health Care Centres.

In second phase, he wants to ensure 'Active Dhaka'.

He pledged to adopt road safety measures and modernize transport facilities in Dhaka city including establishment of pedestrian friendly footpath network, comprehensive plan for reducing traffic jam, completion of late mayor Annisul Huq's Dhaka Bus Route rationalization planning, Digital Push Button Signal for pedestrians, e-ticketing system for metro transports, separate lane for bicycles, operating transport for students and bus-truck terminals.

He emphasized digitalization of different services including application based service 'Sobar Dhaka App' for connecting mayor to root level, launching electric bus service for reducing air pollution, online service providing, introducing 'Smart Neighborhood', establishing plenty of cultural and service center, operating programme regularly named 'Jonotar Mukhumukhi Mayor' to ensure accountability.

After reading his written manifesto Atiqul Islam said, "Every year mayor and all councilors have to publish information on their personal assets."









"We know 'Boat' has no back gear. It has only front gear and that is development gear," Atique added while seeking vote for 'Boat'.





