Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:41 AM
Home Front Page

Atique unveils his election pledges

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam on Sunday unveiled his election manifesto for the upcoming city polls at a hotel of Gulshan.
In his election pledges with the slogan of 'Sobai Mile Sobar Dhaka; Shustho, Sochol, Adhunik Dhaka' (All together for all's Dhaka, Healthy, Active and Modern Dhaka) he expressed his hope to build a healthy Dhaka city for its dwellers.
Atiq, also former mayor of the same city, gave assurance of fulfilling the pledges in three phases.
At the initial stage, he would ensure the 'Healthy Dhaka' for all.
In this phase, he emphasized several issues including elimination of mosquitoes by using Integrated Vector Management (IVM) system, establishment of Resource Recovery Facilities (RRF) at Amin Bazar for planned garbage disposal and producing energy in sustainable garbage management system.
He also assured of establishing ward-based open parks and playground with all kinds of facilities, celebrating locality festival in every ward and ensuring facilities for slum dwellers.
He said he would also work to reduce air pollution in development project areas using mist blower, rescue the occupied water reservoirs, establish adequate number of public toilets, and build women friendly Comprehensive Reproductive Health Care Centres and Primary Health Care Centres.
In second phase, he wants to ensure 'Active Dhaka'.
He pledged to adopt road safety measures and modernize transport facilities in Dhaka city including establishment of pedestrian friendly footpath network, comprehensive plan for reducing traffic jam, completion of late mayor Annisul Huq's Dhaka Bus Route rationalization planning, Digital Push Button Signal for pedestrians, e-ticketing system for metro transports, separate lane for bicycles, operating transport for students and bus-truck terminals.
 He emphasized digitalization of different services including application based service 'Sobar Dhaka App' for connecting mayor to root level, launching electric bus service for reducing air pollution, online service providing, introducing 'Smart Neighborhood', establishing plenty of cultural and service center, operating programme regularly named 'Jonotar Mukhumukhi Mayor' to ensure accountability.
After reading his written manifesto Atiqul Islam said, "Every year mayor and all councilors have to publish information on their personal assets."




"We know 'Boat' has no back gear. It has only front gear and that is development gear," Atique added while seeking vote for 'Boat'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC moved for cancellation of Tabith’s candidacy
GP seeks SC consent to pay BTRC Tk 579cr in 12 instalments
Atique unveils his election pledges
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
China stiffens  defences against epidemic
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Underworld active ahead of city elections: Sleuths


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft