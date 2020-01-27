British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque





BNP organising secretary Imran Saleh Prince and BNP chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan received the British envoy as he reached Ishraque's Gopibagh house around 3pm.

Later, he had a brief meeting with Ishraque where they discussed

various election issues and election environment.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Robert Dickson said he met Ishraque as part of his meetings with the candidates of two Dhaka city elections.

Mentioning that the mayoral election is important for the country, the British envoy said he has already discussed election issues with Awami League candidates.

He said their country wants the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations to be held in a fair and credible manner.

The British envoy also hoped that the polls will be held in a congenial atmosphere where voters will be able to cast their votes going to the polling stations.









Earlier on Thursday night, the British High Commissioner met BNP's mayoral candidate in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls Tabith Awal at his Banani office. -UNB





