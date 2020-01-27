Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects





A medical team has been deployed in the Bhomra immigration from early in the morning and given an order to inform the civil surgeon if they find out any symptom of the disease in any incoming person.

Md Abdus Shahid, Assistant Health Instructor of Satkira Sadar Upazila, said a group of health experts comprising Assistant Medical Official Swapna Rani Mondal and an official from National Service Hasanuzaman was sent to the border area.

They have been sent there to check up the immigrant's health condition from morning to night to see if they could be carrier of the virus.

Government have taken the such step after the virus also spread around the world, with cases confirmed in around a dozen countries as distant as France, Australia and the United States.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Sathkira Civil Surgeon Husain Safayat, said that they have sent a cautionary note relating to coronavirus on Thursday from Department of Health.

Later a medical team was formed to take measures on the issue and already the health workers have started working, he said.

Referring to the directives and order of the cautionary note he said that the medical team have been asked to document the addresses of the passengers if they find some symptoms, such as fever, reddened eyes and body pain.

It also asked to send the sample of the suspected patients to the designated diagnostic centres.

The Bangladeshi passengers coming back from China is being scanned under Airport scanning machine.

Till now about 1,783 Bangladeshi passengers who came back from China, were scanned.

But the officials of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) confirm that they have checked some returnee from China if they are affected with the disease after collecting some samples.

Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora is the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), gave this information at a press conference at a city hotel on Sunday.

She said that they are well equipped to face this virus. We have a strong business with China so we may get affected by this virus therefore we are taking all types of measures," she said.

She also noted that they have formed a committee with the members of the WHO and USDC.

They will monitor everyday if they find anything that gives possible presence of corona virus in different platforms.

"As they have suggested us to form a medical team and set them to the bordering area, we have done so."



















