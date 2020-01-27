Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:40 AM
Indian HC celebrates  71th Republic Day in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The Indian High Commi-ssion in Dhaka on Sunday celebrated the 71th republic day of India.
Indian High Commi-ssioner Riva Ganguly Das hosted a reception at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the evening of the day.
In the largely attended reception programme, the
ministers of the government, political leaders from different parties, business personalities, representatives from different professions, editors of different news media, senior journalist and diplomats were present.
A contingent of band party, who came from the country for the occasion, entertained the gathering with their mind-blowing performance.


