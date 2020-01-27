Both hopes and anxieties run high



The capital wearing a festive look ahead of Dhaka city polls. The photo was taken from Mohammadpur on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Election Commission fears violence between mayoral and councillor candidates at some vulnerable Wards in both DNCC and DSCC may breakout anytime, sources said.

Sources also said violence may occur between rebel candidates of the same political party on the polls day.

Heavy weight mayor candidates and councillors were busy holding their last minute campaigning for the polls.

Supporters of BNP mayoral candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain and an Awami League councillor candidate locked in clashes during campaigning in Wari area in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

At least 15 persons, including two journalists, were injured in the clash.

After the incident, Ishraque held a press conference in which he urged voters not to get panic, but to remain alert and go to the polling centres to cast their votes on February 1.

Earlier, a few incidents of violence occurred during the polls campaigning. Tabith Awal, BNP's mayor candidate for DNCC, and his followers came under attack while campaigning in the capital's Gabtoli area on January 21.

BNP leaders alleged the attackers were supporters of a local Ward councillor candidate backed by the ruling Awami League.

AL leaders, however, denied their involvement in the incident.

Recently, a clash between two rival councillor candidates left a few people injured and number of motorcycles and houses vandalised in Kamrangirchar.

However, the EC apprehends that there would be a low turnout of voters in the DNCC and DSCC polls for fear of violence and the use of electronic voting machine (EVMs) in the polls.

A snap of a clash between rivals which broke out during campaigns at Gopibagh in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

But the EC was satisfied with the overall law and order situation as no violent incident has yet taken place centring the polls.

Law enforcers have informed EC that 18 polling stations of these two city corporations have been identified as vulnerable.

The EC would deploy around 40,000 members drawn from police, RAB, BGB and Ansar for holding the polls in free, fair and impartial manner. The EC will also deploy striking force comprising BGB and RAB for five days before and after the polls.

The EC has appointed 129 executive magistrates and 64 judicial magistrates for maintaining law and order during the polls from January 29.

The EC has asked the law enforcers to keep alert about the use of illegal arms and intrusion of outsiders during the polls. The law enforcers must seize illegal arms immediately.

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder said there is no level playing field in the elections and in the EC.

"I have informed the EC through unofficial notes several times about the violation of electoral laws by candidates and political parties. But the EC did not care about my 'U-note' after holding three commission meeting recently," he told journalists at his Secretariat office on Sunday.

The commissioner said that the EC did not take any measures on the allegations of violating electoral code of conduct. To hold a free and fair polls, the EC should take action on the allegations, he added.

















