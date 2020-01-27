Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:40 AM
Home Front Page

Republic Day of India

President, PM greet Indian counterparts

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted their Indian counterparts and the people of India on the occasion of the neighbouring country's 71st Republic Day on Sunday.
President and Prime Minister sent messages of felicitations to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, marking the Republic Day.
President Hamid recalled that Bangladesh's historical relationship with India since "our glorious Liberation War in 1971" and hoped that the "partnership would ensure greater prosperity for our peoples and the partnership would
be strengthened in the days to come".
Prime Minister Hasina, in her message to Modi, said, "Our bilateral relations have become a model for many countries across the world. Common historic, cultural and civilizational roots have resulted in deepening engagements between our two countries and I am of the view that together we will be able to take this bond of friendship to a greater height."









