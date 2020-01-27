Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:40 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Foreign Office says is in contact with BD students in China

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh Missions in China has taken up a precautionary measures on the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, according to the External Publicity Wing at the Foreign Ministry.
An official of the External Publicity Wing at the Foreign Ministry suggested the students may contact a hotline number at Bangladesh Embassy: +(86)17801116005.
"Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Bangladeshi students and researchers in Wuhan. The Embassy has established contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in case emergency supports are sought by the expatriates in Wuhan. Official at the Embassy have been maintaining day to day contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China with regard to the safety of Bangladesh expatriates in China. As of today, no news of any infection or death caused by coronavirus to any foreigners is reported," according to the Foreign Ministry's release.
The Foreign Ministry said about 300 to 400 Bangladeshi students are now living in Wuhan.
According to the social media report, Bangladeshi students in Wuhan city of China, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, are under a lockdown in their respective dorms and residences for the last two days.




Meanwhile, many have appealed through social media networks, asking for help from the Bangladesh mission in China, saying they want to return to Bangladesh. They are also worried as their food stock is running low and most superstores in Wuhan remain closed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
93,000 BD workers staying abroad with expired visas: FM
SC clears way for implementing 9th Wage Board award for journos
Foreign Office says is in contact with BD students in China
Child dies in Kurigram as north shivers in cold wave
Protesters at DU demand end to border killings
College student sent to jail on rape charge
Two Khulna University students arrested for 'militant links'
Voters eagerly waiting to vote for Sheaf of Paddy: Khosru


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft