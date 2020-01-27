Foreign Office says is in contact with BD students in China





An official of the External Publicity Wing at the Foreign Ministry suggested the students may contact a hotline number at Bangladesh Embassy: +(86)17801116005.

"Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Bangladeshi students and researchers in Wuhan. The Embassy has established contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in case emergency supports are sought by the expatriates in Wuhan. Official at the Embassy have been maintaining day to day contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China with regard to the safety of Bangladesh expatriates in China. As of today, no news of any infection or death caused by coronavirus to any foreigners is reported," according to the Foreign Ministry's release.

The Foreign Ministry said about 300 to 400 Bangladeshi students are now living in Wuhan.

According to the social media report, Bangladeshi students in Wuhan city of China, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, are under a lockdown in their respective dorms and residences for the last two days.









Meanwhile, many have appealed through social media networks, asking for help from the Bangladesh mission in China, saying they want to return to Bangladesh. They are also worried as their food stock is running low and most superstores in Wuhan remain closed.





Bangladesh Missions in China has taken up a precautionary measures on the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, according to the External Publicity Wing at the Foreign Ministry.An official of the External Publicity Wing at the Foreign Ministry suggested the students may contact a hotline number at Bangladesh Embassy: +(86)17801116005."Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Bangladeshi students and researchers in Wuhan. The Embassy has established contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in case emergency supports are sought by the expatriates in Wuhan. Official at the Embassy have been maintaining day to day contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China with regard to the safety of Bangladesh expatriates in China. As of today, no news of any infection or death caused by coronavirus to any foreigners is reported," according to the Foreign Ministry's release.The Foreign Ministry said about 300 to 400 Bangladeshi students are now living in Wuhan.According to the social media report, Bangladeshi students in Wuhan city of China, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, are under a lockdown in their respective dorms and residences for the last two days.Meanwhile, many have appealed through social media networks, asking for help from the Bangladesh mission in China, saying they want to return to Bangladesh. They are also worried as their food stock is running low and most superstores in Wuhan remain closed.