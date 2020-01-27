Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats





"He has become more health conscious. He has lost about 6-7 kg.of wight. He is strictly following diet chart. This is because he is determined to play long and also wants to play in all three formats of the game". It is not known whether the former captain has ambitions to lead the side again.

In the past Mathews was highly criticized for his running between the wickets. Former Sri Lanka coach Hathurusinghe had stated that Mathews was involved for more than 64 run outs in past two years. Out of those 64, about 45 times, the batsman at the other end got out. Hathurusingha and the selectors also contended that Mathews lacked the "cricket fitness" to field for 50 overs.









However, Mathews stayed at the wicket for hours and socred his first double hundred last week.

"Giving up is a choice and not an option. Train your body and condition your mind, stand strong and let nobody determine our destiny!", Mathews has posted a message with a victory sign on social media.



Sri Lanka's 32-year-old all rounder Angelo Mathews is spending his good time in the gym, according to one the support staff members of the Sri Lanka team, now in Harare."He has become more health conscious. He has lost about 6-7 kg.of wight. He is strictly following diet chart. This is because he is determined to play long and also wants to play in all three formats of the game". It is not known whether the former captain has ambitions to lead the side again.In the past Mathews was highly criticized for his running between the wickets. Former Sri Lanka coach Hathurusinghe had stated that Mathews was involved for more than 64 run outs in past two years. Out of those 64, about 45 times, the batsman at the other end got out. Hathurusingha and the selectors also contended that Mathews lacked the "cricket fitness" to field for 50 overs.However, Mathews stayed at the wicket for hours and socred his first double hundred last week."Giving up is a choice and not an option. Train your body and condition your mind, stand strong and let nobody determine our destiny!", Mathews has posted a message with a victory sign on social media.