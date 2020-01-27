Bangladesh gear up for Test series in Pakistan





Bangladesh would play a Test, scheduled to be held on February 7 in Rawalpindi in their second phase of the tour of Pakistan.

In the third and last phase of the tour, Bangladesh would play an ODI on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9 in Karachi.

The two Test matches, however, are the part of World Test Championship and so the importance is given more on that.

McKenzie who is the batting consultant only for the T20 and ODI cricket, opted against touring Pakistan and instead stayed in Bangladesh to prepare the players for the Test series.

He said that he is trying to prepare the batsman to deal with reverse swing and bouncer barrage, which the Pakistani bowlers are expected to do in Test series.

Pakistani pace bowlers had already managed to create an impression in the opening two games of the ongoing three-matchT20 series and it suggests that they would dominate the Test series as well against the visitors.

"I am spending time with the Test players who are not involved in the T20 and it has been really good by getting to know some of the news players well enough and just trying to enhance their skill," McKenzie said on Saturday.

"Obviously they did not have good results in the last few months and it also does not make anybody a bad player. It is more about up skilling the player and builds cricket awareness," he added.

Bangladesh currently is on seven-match losing streak in Test cricket and their last Test win came against Zimbabwe in 2018.

"I think, with the Test side it's about the bouncing ball and even though we will play in the sub-continent and in Pakistan but we know it's going to be a good wicket and it will be quick," McKenzie remarked.

The Pakistan seamers have the reputation of doing the ball reverse-swing with which they unsettled the opponent quite many times.









"We will be doing some preparation on facing reverse swing and just game preparation as they have got few good left-arm seamers. Luckily we have got some left arm seamers and we are just talking about angles. We would try to make an impact," he said. -BSS





