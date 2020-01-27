Barisal Town School crushes Barisal Jila School by 277 runs





Deputy Commissioner of Barisal SM Ajiur Rahman inaugurated the district phase of the meet at the Abdur Rab Serniabad Stadium in Barishal while Police Superintendent of Barishal M Saifur Islam was also present.

Batting first, Barisal Town School piled up a huge total of 326 runs.

Imon quick-fired the meet's first century scoring an unbeaten 100 runs off just 66 balls, featuring nine four and six sixes. Beside, opening batsman cum captain Rahat Kazi scored 61 runs.

In reply, Barisal Jila School were bundled out cheaply for 49 runs.









Sabbir Halder grabbed four wickets while Mohammad Imon took two. -UNB





