

Bangladesh hosts Zimbabwe for complete series in February, March

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed the itinerary on Sunday where it was mentioned that Zimbabwe will arrive in Bangladesh on February 15 and will play a two-day practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19.

The formal fixtures however, will instigate with colour-ball game at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Mirpur between February 22 and 26. The 50-over matches will be held on March 01, 03 and 06 respectively. Surprisingly all the day-night ODI matches will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Before leaving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will play two T20i matches with home boys at SBNCS, Mirpur. Both the T20 games will be held underlit.















