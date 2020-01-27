Video
Bangladesh hosts Zimbabwe for complete series in February, March

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe will tour to Bangladesh to play one-off Test series followed by three ODIs and two-match T20i series in February-March amidst Bangladesh's three-phase visit in Pakistan. Soon after homecoming from Pakistan after 1st of the two-match Test series in February, Tigers will engage with Zimbabwe and will fly to Pakistan again to complete the rest part of Pakistan fixtures after Zimbabwe's departure.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed the itinerary on Sunday where it was mentioned that Zimbabwe will arrive in Bangladesh on February 15 and will play a two-day practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19.
The formal fixtures however, will instigate with colour-ball game at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium, Mirpur between February 22 and 26. The 50-over matches will be held on March 01, 03 and 06 respectively. Surprisingly all the day-night ODI matches will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
Before leaving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will play two T20i matches with home boys at SBNCS, Mirpur. Both the T20 games will be held underlit.


