PM sends food for Shakib



Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's daughter Alaina Hasan Abri seen with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The snap was taken during Shakib's visit to the Gana Bhaban, the official residence of PM with his family members on Saturday. photo: FACEBOOK

One of the best all-rounders the World cricket has ever seen, Shakib couldn't resist the urge to share the incident with the fans.

"I am the luckiest person on earth, I'm truly speechless by this gesture of our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as I got to taste her delicious cooking which she cooked herself this morning and sent to my house for my wife because she mentioned it was her favourite food when we visited her yesterday. Can't thank enough for this amazing gesture this will always remain in my heart for the rest of my life! We are truly blessed," Shakib wrote on his Facebook page today.

Shakib has been currently serving a two-year ban, with one year of that suspended imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report the corrupt approaches. After being suspended he kept him away from cricketing activities or discussion but recently revealed that he missed cricket badly.

The former No.1 all-rounder also posted pictures of his daughter and wife spending time with the Prime Minster yesterday.

Shakib's wife Umme Ahmed Shishir expressed his elation as the Prime Minister managed to cook for them from her hectic schedule.









"Couldn't be more blessed, what more ways to satisfy my cravings when our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took out the time from her busy schedule to cook for me herself. When she asked me what my favourite food was when we visited her yesterday, she said she will cook it with her own hands and send it to me! I am truly over the moon right now, best lunch ever in my life. I can't thank our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina enough for this lovely gesture with so much love and care," she wrote on her Facebook. BSS





