Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:39 AM
Home Sports

Bangladesh-Pakistan T20 series

Guests eye consolidating win, hosts to clean sweep

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh cricketers exercise at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on January 23, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh cricketers exercise at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on January 23, 2020. photo: AFP

The last of the three-match bilateral T20i series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will commence today at 3:00pm (BST) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan already sealed the series winning two off two. They must look for a whitewash to consolidate the top ranking spot while Bangladesh must be looking to escape suppress.
Bangladesh team with six openers and five pacers really had to fight to get the right combination throughout the series and lost 1st two matches badly after poor batting display. ODI strike rated batting top order batsmen of guest's watered mouth of critics. Middle-order caught at straws in both the games. They failed to slog at death. Think tank available with the team must be working to turn around at least in the final battle.
Soumya Sarkar played 2nd match with injury, who was not seen to field and faced five balls with the bat. He was seen quake in the wicket with cramp. Soumya therefore, is sure to be succeeded either by Mohammad Mithun of Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Rubel Hossain has possibility to replace Al-Amin and uncapped Hasan Mahmud can take place of Mustafizur Rahman in the final eleven. Resting Naim Sheikh, Liton can pair with Tamim to open the innings.
To get optimum outcome, Bangladesh batters need to utilize the initial powerplay and death overs. They need to come up with right men at right spots.
Relaxed Pakistan on the other hand, will experiment couple of newbie Amad Butt and Usman Qadir. Iftekhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf can be sidelined though both of them had contribution with previous twin triumphs.
Weather forecast showing little shower during game-time, still toss winning side might prefer to bat first at flat Gaddafi wicket.
Bangladesh T20 team will return home tomorrow (on Tuesday) and Test team will travel Pakistan in first week of February to play the 1st of the two matches series of the World Test Championship. They will make the 3rd trip of the year to play the other Test and one-off ODI series in April.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern thrash Schalke to cut Leipzig's lead to one point
Mourinho unhappy over Eriksen transfer saga
Lukaku says split from Man Utd was 'right decision'
Barca beaten by Valencia
Djokovic picks up steam at Australian Open
India outclassed New Zealand in second T20
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
Bangladesh gear up for Test series in Pakistan


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft