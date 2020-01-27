Guests eye consolidating win, hosts to clean sweep



Bangladesh cricketers exercise at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on January 23, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh team with six openers and five pacers really had to fight to get the right combination throughout the series and lost 1st two matches badly after poor batting display. ODI strike rated batting top order batsmen of guest's watered mouth of critics. Middle-order caught at straws in both the games. They failed to slog at death. Think tank available with the team must be working to turn around at least in the final battle.

Soumya Sarkar played 2nd match with injury, who was not seen to field and faced five balls with the bat. He was seen quake in the wicket with cramp. Soumya therefore, is sure to be succeeded either by Mohammad Mithun of Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Rubel Hossain has possibility to replace Al-Amin and uncapped Hasan Mahmud can take place of Mustafizur Rahman in the final eleven. Resting Naim Sheikh, Liton can pair with Tamim to open the innings.

To get optimum outcome, Bangladesh batters need to utilize the initial powerplay and death overs. They need to come up with right men at right spots.

Relaxed Pakistan on the other hand, will experiment couple of newbie Amad Butt and Usman Qadir. Iftekhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf can be sidelined though both of them had contribution with previous twin triumphs.

Weather forecast showing little shower during game-time, still toss winning side might prefer to bat first at flat Gaddafi wicket.

Bangladesh T20 team will return home tomorrow (on Tuesday) and Test team will travel Pakistan in first week of February to play the 1st of the two matches series of the World Test Championship. They will make the 3rd trip of the year to play the other Test and one-off ODI series in April.

















