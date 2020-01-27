Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:39 AM
Business

New US curb on Huawei in limbo after Pentagon pushback

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 26: The US Commerce Department has withdrawn a rule aimed at further reducing sales to China's Huawei Technologies amid concerns from the Defense Department the move would harm US businesses, people familiar with the matter said.




The decision to pull the rule from the formal review process leaves its future in jeopardy and highlights deep divides within the Trump administration over how best to approach the blacklisted telecoms giant and the broader war with China over technological dominance.
President Donald Trump's administration plans a Cabinet-level meeting next week to discuss the rule, which could be revived, killed or rewritten, one of the sources said, amid pushback from the US Treasury Department as well. A Commerce Department representative said "if and when" the agency has something to announce, "we will do so." Huawei declined to comment. The Pentagon and Treasury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Commerce in May placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns. That allowed the US government to restrict sales of American-made goods to the company and a small number of items made abroad that contain US technology.
Under current regulations, key foreign supply chains remain beyond the reach of US authorities, fueling frustration among China hawks within the administration and a push to expand US authority to block more shipments to Huawei.    -Reuters



