New US curb on Huawei in limbo after Pentagon pushback













The decision to pull the rule from the formal review process leaves its future in jeopardy and highlights deep divides within the Trump administration over how best to approach the blacklisted telecoms giant and the broader war with China over technological dominance.

President Donald Trump's administration plans a Cabinet-level meeting next week to discuss the rule, which could be revived, killed or rewritten, one of the sources said, amid pushback from the US Treasury Department as well. A Commerce Department representative said "if and when" the agency has something to announce, "we will do so." Huawei declined to comment. The Pentagon and Treasury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Commerce in May placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns. That allowed the US government to restrict sales of American-made goods to the company and a small number of items made abroad that contain US technology.

