India, Brazil agree to boost ties in IT, biofuel and mining





India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Brazil as a valuable partner as he and visiting President Jair Bolsonaro witnessed the signing of 15 agreements by their officials in the Indian capital.

Bolsonaro said he was looking forward to being the chief guest at Indias National Day military and cultural parade on Sunday in New Delhi. India celebrates January 26 as the anniversary of its adoption of Constitution in 1950.

Modi told reporters that the two sides have reached an agreement to promote investment in each others country.

India and Brazil will also work for reforms in the functioning of the United Nations, Modi said. Both India and Brazil are seeking membership on the UN Security Council.









Indias trade with Brazil in 2018-19 stood at more than $8 billion. Top export items from India include organic chemicals, chemical-based products, pharmaceuticals, machinery and textile products. -AP





