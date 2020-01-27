Emirates Airlines, Emaar top YouGov list of best brands in 2019





The two brands scored 84.5 and 80.5 points respectively in the overall ranking, with Emaar growing 0.9 per cent year-on-year. Almarai came in third place with 77.5 points overall, followed by Apple's iPhone brand which ranked fourth with 76.1 points. A new entrant to the top five rankings was Emirates NBD, which scored 74 points.

Middle East e-commerce giant, noon.com, witnessed a remarkable improvement in the strength of its brand and loyalty of its customers, securing the tenth spot on a second YouGov list, which ranks the brands that achieved the steepest increase year-on-year. This list was topped by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which grew by 18.1 points.

YouGov tracks brand advocacy ratings by measuring whether customers of the brands would recommend the brand to friends or colleagues, or whether they encourage others to avoid the brand.









-Khaleej Times





