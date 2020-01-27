2-day Business Development Forum stars in city Wednesday





Economic Relation Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance is going to arrange the two day forum to address issues in cooperation with Bangladesh's development partners.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the form as chief guest while ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers, secretaries, members of parliament, military and civil high officials, development partners, representative from different organizations, policy makers and development experts are likely to take part in the working sessions.

The forum will also address inequality, export performance and diversification and issues related to financing development projects. A pre-event press briefing on the forum is scheduled for Monday.















