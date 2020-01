Emirates Airlines, Emaar top YouGov list of best brands in 2019

Flydubai to take more aircraft on lease

India, Brazil agree to boost ties in IT, biofuel and mining

New US curb on Huawei in limbo after Pentagon pushback

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Chief Whip of Bangladesh National Parliament Nur-E-Alam Chowdhury MP (Chief Guest) along with NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal and other high officials and local dignitaries inaugurating sub-branch banking services at Shibchar, Madaripur on Saturday. photo: Bank

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]