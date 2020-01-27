Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020
India's Pine Lab gets Mastercard investment

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Pine Labs, one of Asia's leading merchant commerce platforms, announced an investment by Mastercard that underscores confidence in South Asia's growing economy.  
Pine Labs is an Indian merchant platform company that provides financing and last-mile retail transaction technology, founded in 1998.
The investment is part of a partnership to continue the rapid growth of convenient electronic payment options for consumers across the region, according to a press release.
The collaboration will deliver an extensive range of card and real-time payments-based instalment financing at checkout - in-store and online.
Together, the companies will offer a suite of value-added services, including Pine Labs' end-to-end stored value solutions which will replace the paper ones now widely used by companies, retailers and people in South Asia and many other markets.  
From its beginnings as an offline retail payment provider a decade ago, Pine Labs has evolved into offering payment acceptance technology, stored value products, in-store consumer credit and other merchant solutions in India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Today, it processes payments of US$30 billion per year and serves some 140,000 merchants across about 450,000 network points.  
The fast-growing and digitally connected middle class in South Asia and elsewhere is seeking "buy now, pay later" options for a larger range of personal goods and services.
This offers enormous potential for merchants, brand owners and financial institutions to drive innovations that maximize flexibility and choice for consumers.
Pine Labs works closely with a range of financial institutions and partners who are responsible for the design and delivery of the instalment financing service to merchants and consumers.
"This relationship is a great validation of the top-quality products that Pine Labs delivers to merchants," the press release quoted Pine Labs Founder and Chairman Lokvir Kapoor as saying.
A study published in May 2019 by PwC and the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India showed that the market opportunity in India for instalment-based payments on consumer goods will hit US$16.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to jump to US$52.5 billion in 2025.1       
"By joining forces with Pine Labs, we are reinforcing our strategy to deliver choice to consumers and to be the partner of choice for our customers in South Asia and around the world," said Mastercard Asia Pacific Co-president Ari Sarker.


