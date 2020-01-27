

Prime Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed

Prime Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed and State Bank of India (SBI) Global Banking and Subsidiaries Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Khara, exchanging short term foreign currency loan facility Agreement in Dhaka in presence of SBI Deputy Managing Director C Venkat Nageswar and International Banking Group Chief General Manager B R S Satyanarayana and other senior officials of both the sides. Under the agreement, Prime Bank received foreign currency loan from SBI to support and fund its US Dollar trade and lending activities. Prime Bank enjoys substantial credit lines from SBI for LC Confirmation, UPAS financing, and reimbursement financing.