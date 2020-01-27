Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:37 AM
Home Business

Prime Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Prime Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed

Prime Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed

Prime Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed and State Bank of India (SBI) Global Banking and Subsidiaries Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Khara, exchanging short term foreign currency loan facility Agreement in Dhaka in presence of SBI Deputy Managing Director C Venkat Nageswar and International Banking Group Chief General Manager B R S Satyanarayana and other senior officials of both the sides. Under the agreement, Prime Bank received foreign currency loan from SBI to support and fund its US Dollar trade and lending activities. Prime Bank enjoys substantial credit lines from SBI for LC Confirmation, UPAS financing, and reimbursement financing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New US curb on Huawei in limbo after Pentagon pushback
India, Brazil agree to boost ties in IT, biofuel and mining
Flydubai to take more aircraft on lease
Emirates Airlines, Emaar top YouGov list of best brands in 2019
AI distributes 30000 national flags among its passengers
2-day Business Development Forum stars in city Wednesday
Tesla passes $100b, teeing up big payout for Musk
South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd Chairman S. M. Amzad Hossain


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft