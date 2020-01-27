Indonesia to increase imports from India amid Delhi-Malaysia spat





Indonesia and Malaysia account for 85per cent of the world's palm oil output while India is the biggest buyer of edible oil. India has effectively halted imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia since early January in retaliation for Malaysia's accusation that recent Indian policies discriminate against Muslims.

India is a Hindu-majority country while Malaysia is mainly Muslim.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer and exporter, is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of India's row with Malaysia. Indonesian crude palm oil has sold at a premium to Malaysian oil since India this month placed curbs on imports of refined palm oil.

The trade ministers of India and Indonesia, which want to more than double their bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2025, met in Davos on Thursday and agreed to fast-forward trade between them, one of the informed sources said.

"This is a goal we agreed upon earlier, now the process accelerates," said the Indian source. Both declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

"Starting now, they have promised that they will buy a lot more meat, a lot more sugar and autos/autoparts. Palm oil imports from Indonesia will increase and there are many areas where we will export more."

The sources declined to give figures.

An Indian government document, reviewed by Reuters, said that Indonesia had "informally agreed" to double the annual quota for Indian bovine meat exports to 200,000 tonnes. -Reuters















