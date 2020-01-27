Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:37 AM
Home Business

Green Delta honoured at Khulna Bima Mela

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The two-day-long fourth Bima Mela , organized by the Insurance Development and Regulation Authority (IDRA) and The Financial Institution Division concluded in Khulna  on Saturday.
Khulna City Corporation Mayor, Talukder Abdul Khalek was the chief guest at the closing ceremony which was presided over by IDRA Chairman Shafiqur Rahman Patwari held at Khulna Circuit House ground.
State Minister of Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian, MP, inaugurated the insurance fair as the Chief Guest on Friday
The opening session was also addressed by Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, MP, Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Md. Asadul Islam and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain Howlader among others.
The fair was open to all from 9 am to 9 pm and the visitors were also entertained with a cultural event in the evening on both the days.
Along with the two government insurance companies, 76 private insurance companies participated in this fair. There were 31 life insurance companies and 45 non-life insurance companies.
In addition to the stalls of other insurance companies, Green Delta Insurance was also present at the fair. Free consultancy to resolve various complaints or problems related to insurance was provided from their stall.
Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC) has won the first prize for the best stall in non-life category for the third time at the Bima Mela, according to a press release.
GDIC is one of the leading private non-life insurance companies in Bangladesh. GDIC was incorporated on 14 December 1985 as a public limited company, under the Companies' Act 1913 and its operation started on 1st January 1986, with a paid-up capital of BDT 3 crore.




Green Delta is also the 1st Insurance Company in Bangladesh to have an equity partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of World Bank Group.
It is also the first non-life Insurance Company from Bangladesh to introduce the retail insurance department. The department was created with the motto 'Insurance for All'.


