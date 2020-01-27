Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:37 AM
Home Business

Careem to stop Oman operations from February

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

DUBAI, Jan 22: The decision will allow Careem to focus on high-potential markets.
Ride-hailing app Careem has decided to pull out of Oman due to tougher market conditions and regulatory challenges.
A spokesperson of the Dubai-based company, which was taken over by its bigger rival Uber, confirmed to Khaleej Times that the company has decided to discontinue operations from next month.
"Careem decided to discontinue operating in Oman due to the absence of the regulatory factors that provide us with a healthy investment environment. The decision came after an in-depth study and analysis of the market and expected future conditions," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"This decision will allow Careem to focus on high-potential markets and expand services across existing markets. The operations will be closed by February 3, 2020," said the spokesperson.
    -Khaleej Times


