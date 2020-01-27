Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020
Business

Axiata appoints Izzaddin as CEO-designate

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020
Business Correspondent

Dato Mohd Izzaddin Idris

Dato Mohd Izzaddin Idris

As culmination to a comprehensive succession planning process, the Board of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata) has recently announced that Dato' Mohd Izzaddin Idris has been appointed as Deputy Group CEO (Deputy GCEO) and Group CEO-designate with immediate effect as of 24 January 2020.
He is currently a Board member of Axiata Group Berhad and is redesignated as an Executive Director.
The Axiata Board also announced that President and Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim's contract will be extended until end of 2020.
Izzaddin will report to Jamaludin in the interim and will take over as President and Group CEO by end of this year, according toa press release.  
As Deputy GCEO, Izzaddin will oversee key corporate functions namely Finance, Strategy, Marketing, Corporate Affairs, and the increasingly critical areas of Cybersecurity, Privacy and Trust, and Ethics and Compliance.
In addition, he will be responsible for two of the three core areas, namely edotco, the infrastructure tower business, and Axiata Digital, its digital services business.  
Izzaddin is no stranger to Axiata, having served on Axiata's Board since November 2016 and assumed other responsibilities within the organisation.
He has been active in the Board subcommittees, chairing the Axiata Digital Business Investment and Oversight Committee as well as taking on membership of the Board Audit Committee, Board Risk Management Committee and Board Annual Report Committee.
Izzaddin has had an extensive career in leading or being part of the senior leadership team of major corporations. He was Group MD and CEO of UEM Group Berhad ("UEM"), Malaysia's leading engineering-based infrastructure services group with 10,000 employees and total assets worth over RM23 billion, where he led significant civil structural completions as well as mergers and acquisitions to ensure UEM's continued growth and profitability.
Izzaddin graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Finance Major, First Class Honours) from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He is a Fellow of CPA Australia, and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.


