Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:36 AM
Int'l Customs Day observed, rally held in capital

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The International Customs Day was observed in the country like elsewhere in the world with due fanfare and celebration with programmes which were chalked out by National Board of Revenue (NBR) across the country on this occasion.
NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem inaugurated the day's programme releasing balloons and pigeons on the premises of the NBR building at Segunbagicha in the capital.
He led a colourful rally at NBR premises after roaming different points nearby including   Kakrail, Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
Apart from officials and employees of the Customs Department, people from all walks of life including film stars took part in the rally.




Speaking on the occasion, Muneem said the International Customs Day is being observed in the country like elsewhere in the world to create awareness on tax and customs rules and practices.
"The present government is pledge-bound to simplify international trade side by side ensuring safe border trade."
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is expected to take part in discussion in the afternoon     at International Convention City, Bashundhara on this occasion. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister M Tajul Islam, chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Ministry AH Mahmood Ali and FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim are also expected to be present.



