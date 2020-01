Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) Chairman Alhaj Abdus Samad

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) Chairman Alhaj Abdus Samad Labu accompanied by AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury and other senior offices, unveils the new logo of the bank at the inaugural ceremony of Bank's Rebranding Campaign, on the start of its 25th year of operations, at the banks's head office in Dhaka on Sunday.