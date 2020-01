Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, speaking at the Annual Business Conference 2020of UCB



Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, speaking as the chief gust at the Annual Business Conference 2020 of the United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) at Radisson Blu, Dhaka on Sunday. UCB Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil (not in the picture) and other senior officials of the bank attended the conference.