Japanese EZ land development deal to be signed today





P JICA Bangladesh Office Representative Wataru Osawa said JICA is going to finance for the new Japanese EZ estate. Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Paban Chowdhury will chair the event, official sources said.

Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's office Dr Ahmad Kaikaus will attend the signing as chief guest at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city. Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah will also attend as special guest.

Minister of the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh Hiroyuki Yamaya, Chief Representative of the JICA Bangladesh Office Hirata Hitoshi, Chief Representative of JETRO Dhaka Yuji Ando and Executive Officer of the Internal Division of TOA Corporation, Japan Masaki Uematsu will also be present as special guests.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved a Taka 1081.45 crore proposal for land development and other necessary works over 1000 acres estate in which major Japanese investors will exclusively set up industries.

According to the approval, TOA Corporation of Japan has been awarded the contract for conducting the necessary land development including building boundary walls, connecting roads, excavating retention canals and setting up pumping stations at the Japanese EZ.

BSS adds: Wataru Osawa said JICA will also finance off-site infrastructure of the economic zone, like power plant, sub-station, access road, land development and some cannels for drainage.

He said BEZA and the Japanese developer company have already set up a new special purpose company (SPC) to manage the new industrial estate. Wataru Osawa said JICA is funding in the project under foreign direct investment channel. Japanese and other FDI companies will also finance under short-term, midterm and long- term capital investment projects.

After the exchange of visits by Prime Ministers of the two countries in 2014, Japanese inventors in Bangladesh are increasing day by day. Bangladesh is now growing as Japan's next investment destination in the region.

The economic zone is expected to attract US$20 billion worth foreign investments, most of which will be from Japan. The zone will have an appropriate recycling plant to remove industrial wastes.









Industries from the Agro-food, light engineering, chemical, automobile assembly plants, garments and pharmaceutical industries will be set up in the industrial zone. It is likely to create around 100,000 employments.





