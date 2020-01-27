Business as key indicator for dev: State Minister





He was addressing as the chief guest a discussion on `International Customs Day' at a community centre in Rangpur city, said a press release on Sunday.

The state minister underscored the need for further simplifying the customs management to flourish business and commerce and ease the revenue collection as customs plays an important role in expanding trade and business.

BSS adds: Chaired by Commissioner of Rangpur Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Showkat Ali Saadi, the function was addressed, among others, by Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mustafizur Rahman Mustafa, Director General (North-West Region) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Brigadier General Md Kaiser Hasan Malik, Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Mohammad Abdul Alim Mahmud, President of Rangpur Chamber Of Commerce and Industry Mostofa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu and Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Md Rezaul Islam Milon.

Mentioning that said customs also had vast contributions to socio-economic development of the country, Khalid said, "We have to increase our own resources for expanding the area of customs to reach the expected goal of economic uplift and progress in other sectors.















