Land ports with India remained closed Sunday





This is because the Indian side of the port was closed on the day for being a public holiday making any transportation of merchandise from both sides to remain layoff.

Kamal Hossain Raj, president of C and F Agent Association at Hili Land Port said traders took the decision as the day is a public holiday in India and businesses were closed on that side.

All types of export-import activities remained suspended since the morning of the day but people's movement through the port remained uninterrupted, said Hili port's immigration Officer-in-Charge Md Rafikuzzaman.

"As a imports as well as export of goods across the Bangladesh-India border at Hili Land Port and all related services remained closed on Sunday. Trade will resume from Monday (today)," Rafikuzzaman said.















All land ports on Bangladesh side with India remained closed on Sunday on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day. Export and Imports services through Benapole, Hili land port and such other land ports remained closed on the day.This is because the Indian side of the port was closed on the day for being a public holiday making any transportation of merchandise from both sides to remain layoff.Kamal Hossain Raj, president of C and F Agent Association at Hili Land Port said traders took the decision as the day is a public holiday in India and businesses were closed on that side.All types of export-import activities remained suspended since the morning of the day but people's movement through the port remained uninterrupted, said Hili port's immigration Officer-in-Charge Md Rafikuzzaman."As a imports as well as export of goods across the Bangladesh-India border at Hili Land Port and all related services remained closed on Sunday. Trade will resume from Monday (today)," Rafikuzzaman said.