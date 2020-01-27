Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:36 AM
Home Business

Land ports with India remained closed Sunday

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

All land ports on Bangladesh side with India remained closed on Sunday on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day. Export and Imports services through Benapole, Hili land port and such other land ports remained closed on the day.
This is because the Indian side of the port was closed on the day for being a public holiday making any transportation of merchandise from both sides to remain layoff.   
Kamal Hossain Raj, president of C and F Agent Association at Hili Land Port said traders took the decision as the day is a public holiday in India and businesses were closed on that side.
All types of export-import activities remained suspended since the morning of the day but people's movement through the port remained uninterrupted, said Hili port's immigration Officer-in-Charge Md Rafikuzzaman.
"As a imports as well as export of goods across the Bangladesh-India border at Hili Land Port and all related services remained closed on Sunday. Trade will resume from Monday (today)," Rafikuzzaman said.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New US curb on Huawei in limbo after Pentagon pushback
India, Brazil agree to boost ties in IT, biofuel and mining
Flydubai to take more aircraft on lease
Emirates Airlines, Emaar top YouGov list of best brands in 2019
AI distributes 30000 national flags among its passengers
2-day Business Development Forum stars in city Wednesday
Tesla passes $100b, teeing up big payout for Musk
South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd Chairman S. M. Amzad Hossain


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft