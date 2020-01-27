Thai firm invited to JV investment in BD beverage sector





The visiting Industries Minister made the request while holding a meeting with the high ups of the ThaiBev in Thailand, said a ministry press release on Saturday.

ThaiBev managing director Thamnai Rachakorta, vice president Wichita Chindasombatcharoen, Sutech Engineering Company Ltd Chairman Dr Terapol Prukasathorn, President Dr Pit Prukasathorn, Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) Chairman Ajit Kumar pal, Industries Ministry Joint Secretary M Ziaur Rahman Khan, were present, among others on the occasion.

The Industries Minister said a huge number of foreign labour forces are now working in Bangladesh under various projects including mega projects which are leading to speedy flourish of the tourism industry as well as increasing the demand of food and beverage items.

Suggesting the ThaiBev to set up food and beverage industries in Bangladesh making a joint venture with the BSFIC, Humayun said the government would extend all necessary cooperation and policy support in this regard.

BSS adds: The officials of the ThaiBev informed that this traditional beverage company had long been investing in the food and beverage industries of Thailand, China, Myanmar, Malaysia, Scotland, Singapore and other countries.









Apart from their alcoholic products, its other non-alcoholic products like water, soda, green tea is also popular and based on their investment experiences in other countries, they want to invest in the food and beverage sector in Bangladesh, said the press release. Later, the Industries Minister witnessed the production process of various ThaiBev items.





