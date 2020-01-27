Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:36 AM
Home Business

BGMEA for sustainable livelihood of RMG workers

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Corrspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has underscored the need for collaboration among all the parties of the readymade garments (RMG) sector for ensuring sustainable livelihood of the workers.
For this, more than 500 garment factories in the country have registered themselves for opting green or environment-friendly production facilities, and these units are proceeding towards ensuring long-term sustainability.
This information was revealed at a meeting, held at BGMEA Gulshan office in the city on Saturday, said a press release on Sunday.
The BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq presided over the meeting. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen was present.
Representatives from the government, buyers, experts, the European Union (EU), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other donor agencies also attended the meeting.
The meeting also informed that at present, Bangladesh has a total of 108 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green factories, certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), with the highest of 26 platinum-ranked units.
BSS adds: The number of green factories has been increasing considerably in the country since 2014, although the unit prices of locally-made apparel items are declining.
Terming access to finance one of the major barriers, the speakers in the meeting said large factories are investing in setting up green units, as they have little or no problem with funds.
But the small and medium ones are facing hurdles, as they need guarantee to get loans from financial institutions like banks.
They suggested that the government or donor agencies should come forward as guarantors in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New US curb on Huawei in limbo after Pentagon pushback
India, Brazil agree to boost ties in IT, biofuel and mining
Flydubai to take more aircraft on lease
Emirates Airlines, Emaar top YouGov list of best brands in 2019
AI distributes 30000 national flags among its passengers
2-day Business Development Forum stars in city Wednesday
Tesla passes $100b, teeing up big payout for Musk
South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd Chairman S. M. Amzad Hossain


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft