BGMEA for sustainable livelihood of RMG workers





For this, more than 500 garment factories in the country have registered themselves for opting green or environment-friendly production facilities, and these units are proceeding towards ensuring long-term sustainability.

This information was revealed at a meeting, held at BGMEA Gulshan office in the city on Saturday, said a press release on Sunday.

The BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq presided over the meeting. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen was present.

Representatives from the government, buyers, experts, the European Union (EU), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other donor agencies also attended the meeting.

The meeting also informed that at present, Bangladesh has a total of 108 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green factories, certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), with the highest of 26 platinum-ranked units.

BSS adds: The number of green factories has been increasing considerably in the country since 2014, although the unit prices of locally-made apparel items are declining.

Terming access to finance one of the major barriers, the speakers in the meeting said large factories are investing in setting up green units, as they have little or no problem with funds.

But the small and medium ones are facing hurdles, as they need guarantee to get loans from financial institutions like banks.

They suggested that the government or donor agencies should come forward as guarantors in this regard.















