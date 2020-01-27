Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:36 AM
Home Back Page

3 private varsities fined

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division on Sunday fined three private universities Tk 10 lakh each for violating directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Bar Council.
The three universities are - Bangladesh Islami University, Southeast University and Eastern University.
A six-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order following a Civil Review Petition filed by Bar Council.
The court directed two universities to donate their fines to National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh. The other one was asked to donate the money to Kidney Foundation and Research Institute.




Additional Attorney General Murad Reza stood for Bar Council while Senior Advocate AM Amin Uddin and Shah Monjurul Hoque represented the students.
Several students of the universities filed separate writ petitions challenging the decision of Bar Council not to allow them to take exams. The High Court issued a rule and an interim order allowing the students to take Bar Council exam.
Bar Council moved the Appellate Division against the order but the plea was initially rejected, prompting the council to seek a review. The top court later disposed of the review petition and fined the universities.
Additional Attorney General Murad Reza told media that after the universities donate the money, the students can take part in the Bar Council exam by showing donation receipts.



