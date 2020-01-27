Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:36 AM
BNP briefs diplomats on city polls

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BNP on Sunday briefed foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka about the violation of election code of conduct reportedly by ruling party activists, including attacks on its candidates, and overall atmosphere of the elections to two Dhaka city corporations billed for February 1.
A group of BNP leaders, led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, apprised the diplomats of the party's observations and allegations about the city polls at a meeting at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.
Diplomats from around 20 countries, including the USA, the UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, France, China, India, Turkey and the European Union (EU) attended the hour-long meeting that began around 4pm.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said they discussed various issues relating to the city polls and what are happening over the elections.     -UNB


