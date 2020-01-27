Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:36 AM
PM told govt officials not to interfere in polls: Quader

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered government officials not to interfere with the Dhaka city elections in order to ensure fairness, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said.
The prime minister gave the directive to top officials of government bodies and law enforcement agencies a few days ago, according to the road transport minister.
Speaking at a conference of Motor Drivers League on Sunday, Quader said, "It is being alleged that the Awami League is using government institutions to ensure a victory for its candidates. But the prime minister made it clear to the heads of all government institutions that she doesn't want any interference in the city corporation elections."
"The election will reflect the people's will. If they want to vote for us based on all the work we have done, then they will. We don't want to get public support by force," said Quader, citing Hasina.
The Awami League-backed candidates are canvassing door to door as per the prime minister's instructions, he said.


